Harlem name’s Luke Tassoni as new boys basketball head coach

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem Huskies boys basketball will have a new face of the program as the school announced Luke Tassoni will be the team’s head coach.

Tassoni takes over after serving as an assistant under departing head coach Mike Winters. The new coach is also a social studies teacher in the district.

