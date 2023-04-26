Harlem name’s Luke Tassoni as new boys basketball head coach

Tassoni takes over after Mike Winters led the Huskies for six years
Harlem boys basketball captured a win Wednesday night against Belvidere.
Harlem boys basketball captured a win Wednesday night against Belvidere.(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Harlem Huskies boys basketball will have a new face of the program as the school announced Luke Tassoni will be the team’s head coach.

Tassoni takes over after serving as an assistant under departing head coach Mike Winters. The new coach is also a social studies teacher in the district.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer
Trevon “Chuey” Howard, 23, was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he...
More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

Latest News

Boylan alum Joe Coniglio set to begin new role as Rams outside linebackers coach
Boylan alum Joe Coniglio set to begin new role as Rams outside linebackers coach
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers traded to New York Jets
Bowling alley (WBAY file photo)
Two stateline natives win USBC college bowling team national championships
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park