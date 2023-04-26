Frost Advisory in effect overnight, but warmer times ahead
Seasonable temperatures to return Thursday and Friday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that it’s been a downright cold week thus far, but Wednesday morning’s chill took the cake.
In what was, without question, the coldest morning of the week, Wednesday morning saw temperatures fall into the middle 20s over most of the Stateline, and the 25° low temperature recorded officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport tied a 97-year-old record low for today’s date!
But, thanks to a full supply of sunshine, temperatures were able to recover somewhat nicely, reaching the middle 50s by late afternoon. It’s still a good ten degrees below normal, or thereabouts, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Clear skies and light or calm winds will allow for quick cooling to take place yet again overnight, though we’re not to see temperatures fall nearly as much as they did last night. With temperatures likely to remain slightly above freezing, Freeze Warnings have been replaced by a Frost Advisory for all of northern Illinois through mid-morning Thursday.
Sunshine is due back in Thursday. That, combined with an increasingly gusty southerly wind will allow for much more significant warming to take place. By day’s end, high temperatures are likely to reach the middle to upper 60s.
Clouds are to be on the increase late Thursday into Thursday night as a storm system passes through southern Illinois. The storm’s precipitation is to miss us well to the southeast, but quite a bit of cloudiness is still likely.
As the storm system departs Friday morning, partial sunshine is to work back into our area, again allowing our temperatures to return to the middle and upper 60s.
An approaching cold front will send clouds back our way late Friday, and showers may arrive as early as Friday evening.
Better shower chances are in the cards on Saturday as we revert back to a cooler temperature regime. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 60s, while Sunday and Monday are to see highs no warmer than the lower 50s.
