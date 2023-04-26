Frost Advisory in effect overnight, but warmer times ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no secret that it’s been a downright cold week thus far, but Wednesday morning’s chill took the cake.

In what was, without question, the coldest morning of the week, Wednesday morning saw temperatures fall into the middle 20s over most of the Stateline, and the 25° low temperature recorded officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport tied a 97-year-old record low for today’s date!

The 25° low temperature in Rockford tied a record set all the way back in 1926. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But, thanks to a full supply of sunshine, temperatures were able to recover somewhat nicely, reaching the middle 50s by late afternoon. It’s still a good ten degrees below normal, or thereabouts, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Temperatures recovered into the middle 50s Wednesday after coming off of the record morning lows. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clear skies and light or calm winds will allow for quick cooling to take place yet again overnight, though we’re not to see temperatures fall nearly as much as they did last night. With temperatures likely to remain slightly above freezing, Freeze Warnings have been replaced by a Frost Advisory for all of northern Illinois through mid-morning Thursday.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois overnight into Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is due back in Thursday. That, combined with an increasingly gusty southerly wind will allow for much more significant warming to take place. By day’s end, high temperatures are likely to reach the middle to upper 60s.

Sunshine and southerly winds will allow for warming to take place on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to be on the increase late Thursday into Thursday night as a storm system passes through southern Illinois. The storm’s precipitation is to miss us well to the southeast, but quite a bit of cloudiness is still likely.

Cloudiness will increase Thursday evening as a storm system bypasses us to the south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As the storm system departs Friday morning, partial sunshine is to work back into our area, again allowing our temperatures to return to the middle and upper 60s.

Mixed sunshine should emerge for a time Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

An approaching cold front will send clouds back our way late Friday, and showers may arrive as early as Friday evening.

An approaching cold front may bring showers to our area Friday evening or overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Better shower chances are in the cards on Saturday as we revert back to a cooler temperature regime. Highs on Saturday will reach the lower 60s, while Sunday and Monday are to see highs no warmer than the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.