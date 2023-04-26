Freeze Warnings issued for fourth time in five nights as cool trend persists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To say we’re stuck in a bit of a meteorological rut would be a bit of an understatement.

For a fourth consecutive day, the Stateline endured unseasonably chilly temperatures, and improvements in that department are not imminent. If there was to be a silver lining Tuesday, it’s that sunshine returned in grand fashion late in the day. The good news is that sunshine is to be prominently featured again for the next two days. The bad news is that before we get there, a clear sky tonight will allow for temperatures to plummet. Widespread sub-freezing temperatures are likely areawide, making the issuance of a Freeze Warning for all of northern Illinois the farthest thing from a surprise.

All of northern Illinois is under a Freeze Warning overnight into early Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As mentioned, a healthy dose of sunshine is on tap Wednesday. However, due to a wind still blowing off of Lake Michigan, temperatures are in for another struggle. High temperatures are to rise only into the middle 50s Wednesday afternoon, again nearly ten degrees below normal.

Despite a good amount of sun, winds off Lake Michigan are to keep temperatures on the cooler side. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday, the sun goes nowhere, but the wind shifts to the south, meaning that, at long last, we are to warm up nicely into the middle 60s! It’s hardly earth-shattering warmth, but still, it’s much more typical of what we should be seeing this time of year.

Sunshine is to dominate again Thursday, and with southerly winds in place, temperatures are to be much more seasonable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are likely to be ever so slightly milder than normal Thursday and Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to return on Friday, though temperatures are to remain in the middle to perhaps even upper 60s. Rain, once thought to affect the daytime hours Friday, now looks to hold off until Friday night.

Unfortunately, the milder temperatures are not here to stay, as we begin a cooler, more unsettled trend this weekend. Showers appear to be a good bet at various points throughout Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures topping out near 60° Saturday, but just 53° Sunday.

Saturday is to see temperatures begin a downward trend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another shot of cold air is due into the Stateline toward the end of the weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things go from bad to worse Monday. Temperatures may struggle to even reach the 50° mark, and it may be just cold enough that a few snowflakes may accompany any rain showers that do develop.

Next Monday could be a day that sees highs struggle to reach 50°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re to stay in the 50s through at least next Wednesday, though there are signs that a more sustainable mild spell may begin toward the end of next week.

