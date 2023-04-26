Fake doctor treated thousands without medical license, prosecutors say

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. (KCAL, KCBS, LA COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Los Angeles man has been accused of falsely claiming to be a doctor and practicing medicine on thousands of people, offering treatment for serious medical conditions including cancer, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday. Available records did not list an attorney who could speak on the 44-year-old’s behalf.

Gevorkian owns and operates Pathways Medical in the North Hollywood neighborhood. The clinic conducts blood tests and offers treatment for conditions including cancer and viral infections, prosecutors said.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification,...
Stephan Gevorkian, 44, faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.(Source: LA County District Attorney, KCAL/KCBS via CNN)

His arrest came after an undercover investigator received a consultation last November during which Gevorkian failed to accurately address abnormal levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition, the DA’s statement said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.

Gevorkian was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing May 24.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
22-year-old man found in Rock River identified
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Investigation underway
46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified
Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer
Trevon “Chuey” Howard, 23, was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he...
More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

Latest News

The suspect faces five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification.
Man accused of impersonating doctor, treating thousands without license
A model of the lander of HAKUTO-R private lunar exploration program is displayed prior to...
Japanese company: ‘High probability’ lander crashed on moon
Jurors recall their experience during intense trials
23 News I-Team Exclusive: Two jurors from recent high profile murder trials share their experiences
Tess Luchini served on the Floyd Brown murder trial. She and Scott from the Waukesha Parade...
23 News I-Team Exclusive: Two jurors from recent high profile murder trials share their experiences