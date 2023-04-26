Expect traffic detours on Bell School Road in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A portion of N. Bell School Road will close for water well repairs.

On Tuesday, May 2, Bell School Road will close between Rote Road and the entrance to Golf Shack so crews can work on the existing water well.

The closure is expected to last two weeks, according to the Rockford Public Works Department. Work may last longer depending on the weather.

Detours will be posted on the north and south sides of the closure.

