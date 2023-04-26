Boylan alum Joe Coniglio set to begin new role as Rams outside linebackers coach

LOS ANGELES (WIFR) - It’s been 20 years since Joe Coniglio was terrifying defenses in the NIC-9 as one of Boylan’s premiere running backs. Now, 20 years later, Coniglio and the Rams’ outside linebackers look to scare NFL offenses as Coniglio is set to begin a new chapter as LA’s OLB coach.

“The most powerful thing I can tell you is I’ve been around some really good people, obviously I’ve had some really good relationships and friends in college and those are the people that have led me to where I am today,” Coniglio said.

It’s been a long road to the NFL for Coniglio, as the former Titan won’t be on a college sideline for the first time since 2003. After playing college football at Miami of Ohio and graduating in 2009, the Boylan alum got to work and became Kent State’s video coordinator in 2009. From there, Coniglio made stops at Northern Michigan, Rhode Island, back to Kent State, then to Navy in May 2021.

“It’s what I signed up for so the reality of it is this life that I have is certainly challenging with the moves, I have three kids and then my wife has been a rockstar in being able to bounce around, I think my kids have moved to four different—lived in four different places since I’ve started coaching and they’re all 7, 5, and 3,” Coniglio said.

After spending 2022 as Navy’s OLB coach, Coniglio was set to become the Midshipmen’s special teams coach, until Coniglio’s old college teammate Sean McVay came calling as the Rams hired 10 new coaches following a disappointing 5-12 season.

The Boylan grad credits his stateline upbringing in helping him get to the NFL.

“The type of people that I think come up from Rockford like I feel like it’s a gritty, hard-working, blue-collar type of person who works for everything they get I feel like that’s kind of mentality that I had not only from my parents but also from the mentality that I grew from when i was in Rockford and what I kind of think that place is all about,” Coniglio said.

As for advice, the former Miami Redhawk kept his approach simple as he moved from job to job.

“Being where your feet are, loving what you do, invest in the people that are around you,” Coniglio said. “I look forward to doing everything I can to make the community proud.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.