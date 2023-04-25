Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says

Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
By Angelica Toruno
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORRS, Conn. (News 12 Connecticut) – A Connecticut woman has been missing since March after taking a hiking trip in Japan.

The family of Patricia Wu-Murad is now in Japan, leading the search to find their loved one.

Wu-Murad has not been seen in two weeks. Her sister-in-law, Julie Murad-Caruso, said she’s an avid hiker who has gone on many hiking trips over the years.

Wu-Murad flew to Japan in early March to go on a pilgrimage along the Kumano Kodo Trail.

“This is her third pilgrimage and it’s not unusual for her to go by herself,” her sister-in-law said.

A few days passed since Wu-Murad’s husband, Kirk, heard from her at all, and he began to worry.

“Thursday night our time, which was Friday their time, that he was notified late on Thursday just before midnight that Pattie was missing,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad was last seen on April 10 after leaving the Mandokoro Guesthouse.

“We don’t know for sure if she got on the trail, but we can only assume that she did,” Murad-Caruso said.

Wu-Murad’s husband hit the ground in Japan with additional family members to join efforts to find her.

“Between the three of them, they’re getting all the mountain view search and rescue team, the volunteers,” Murad-Caruso said.

The search isn’t coming up easy. A GoFundMe has been started to cover various expenses.

“We’re also paying for lodging. We’re paying for search and rescue dogs. We also are paying for helicopters, not to mention to get the family out there to search for her,” Murad-Caruso said.

The family said they’ve started using the hashtag “Help Find Pattie” on social media to draw more attention to her disappearance and the search to find her.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Man found in Rock River identified with public’s help
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest
Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area...
Rockford Speedway begins its last lap season
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman
Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly

Latest News

City council meeting April 24
Belvidere first responders issue update on Apollo Theater Tragedy at Monday’s City Council
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded
A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and...
One killed, at least four hurt after shooting in North Beach
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says