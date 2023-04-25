Targeted shooting in San Francisco leaves 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.
Police say one person is dead and four others were injured in a shooting in San Francisco.(KGO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said.

A 23-year-old Bay Area man was killed in the shooting late Sunday in North Beach, the San Francisco Police Department said Monday in a statement. Also known as “Little Italy,” the neighborhood is dotted with restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and four people wounded, authorities said. (KGO)

Two 24-year-old men from Sacramento County, a 22-year-old man from Alameda County and a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said. Their wounds were all said not to be life-threatening.

There were no immediate arrests.

Police said the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident and not random, but they did not give further details and the investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Man found in Rock River identified with public’s help
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest
Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area...
Rockford Speedway begins its last lap season
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman
Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly

Latest News

Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says
A targeted shooting in a San Francisco neighborhood popular with tourists left one man dead and...
One killed, at least four hurt after shooting in North Beach
Family members of a missing Connecticut woman have traveled to Japan to lead the search for her.
Woman missing after traveling to Japan for a hiking trip, family says
Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his lawyers have denied any of the assaults took place.
Actor Danny Masterson drugged, raped women, prosecutor says