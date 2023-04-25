Rob Boyer appointed as Freeport City Manager

FREEPORT (WIFR) - The Pretzel City now has a new city manager and they didn’t have to go far to find him.

Rob Boyer will be the new Freeport City Manager after city council approves his appointment Monday night. One of the things he will be in charge of is the city’s major investment to its water treatment facility. Boyer will replace Randy Bukas, who will leave the position at the end of June.

Boyer previously worked at the city’s Public Works Director.

“I look forward to help move Freeport forward,” says Boyer. “We’ve got a number of projects currently going. We got a whole lot in the future. And I think I’m the best person that will move those forward and to get them done.”

One of his main responsibilities is to help the city with the wastewater treatment plant near the Pecatonica River, which is in dire need of repairs.

“The main upgrade here in the headworks was in the 60s. Wastewater is very corrosive and abrasive. We’ve done a good job maintaining what we have but it’s met its design life and unfortunately, it’s time that it needs to be replaced.”

That’s why $60 million will be spent to renovate the plant in Freeport. Because of this, the city will need to take out a loan. One of the options to help pay for this is to raise resident’s water bills by at least $20 per month but residents aren’t fond of this option.

“My water bill is so high now I can barely pay it, when is government whether it’s local state or federal, is going to get with it and realize you can’t spend money you don’t have,” says one concerned Freeport resident.

After discussion at Monday’s city council meeting, the council motions to move forward with the option of raising sewage rates. Boyer says whatever they decide will be the best option for the city for years to come.

“Freeport is doing our best to help steward our environment and help build for the future regulation and future generations to ensure the cleanliness of receiving these streams in our aquatic environments.”

Freeport City Council hopes to vote on a particular option at its next meeting. One of the main renovations is for the headworks, the main pipe going into the plant, will have a modified screening process to remove more debris from the water.

The city plans to start on this project in the fall and plans for it to take three years to complete.

