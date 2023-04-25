Rise in teeth clenching blamed on pandemic-related stress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The number stateline residents who clench their teeth at night is on the rise thanks to pandemic-related stress.

Dentists say teeth clenching, a condition known as bruxism, is causing a rash of broken fillings, teeth that need crowns, and teeth that need to be pulled.

The situation has dentists prescribing more protective mouthpieces, or night guards, than ever before.

”We are definitely making night guards on a weekly basis if not on a daily basis,” said Dr. Terry Joiner of Joiner Family Dental in Roscoe.

Joiner says the initial stress of the pandemic has subsided in most people. But the physical signs of teeth clenching are just starting to show.

“Teeth can’t take hundreds of pounds of extra stress because of clenching at night,” he said. “They just can’t sustain that long term.”

Joiner says some patients who suffer from bruxism don’t always realize they clench until they start having problems. He says ignoring signs of grinding and clenching can be costly and painful.

Elizabeth Lewis suffers from bruxism but hasn’t always worn the night guard her dentist prescribed.

“I had my dentist 20 years ago tell me I was clenching and grinding because I had wear spots on my teeth,” she said.

Lewis said stress was making the condition worse, and she soon experience the same symptoms post-COVID clinchers are showing today.

“My teeth were chipping in the front and I started having real bad headaches,” she said.

Lewis has been wearing a protective mouthpiece every night for the last five years, something Joiner recommends along with things to reduce stress.

“We’re now more in tune with diagnosing what some of these problems are,” Joiner said.

Other symptoms of clenching include unexplained tooth discomfort, neck and jaw pain, and tenderness in the facial muscles.

Dentists say since the pandemic, they’ve also seen an increase in patients who clench and grind their teeth during activities like driving and working on their computer.

