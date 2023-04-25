One dead, 5 hurt in Ogle County crash on I-39

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and five others are hospitalized Tuesday after an early morning crash on I-39.

Illinois State Police say the three-car crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-39 southbound near mile marker 104.

According to investigators, Clearthis Gardner, 79, of Maywood, Ill. was driving northbound on I-39 when he reportedly crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a Toyota RAV4 head-on driven by Timothy Geroulis, 29, of Plainfield.

Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports show the RAV4 became air-bound, hitting another vehicle in the southbound lanes, a Chevy Malibu driven by James Gregory, 35 of Romeoville, Ill.

Two passengers in the RAV4, Michelle Geroulis, 30, of Plainfield, and Robert Nudera, 29 of Shorewood, and a passenger in the Chevy Malibu, Allison Anderson, 30, of Oswego, were transported along with the drivers to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

