One dead, 5 hurt in Ogle County crash on I-39

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead and five others are hospitalized Tuesday after an early morning crash on I-39.

Illinois State Police say the three-car crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on I-39 southbound near mile marker 104.

According to investigators, Clearthis Gardner, 79, of Maywood, Ill. was driving northbound on I-39 when he reportedly crossed into the southbound lanes, hitting a Toyota RAV4 head-on driven by Timothy Geroulis, 29, of Plainfield.

Gardner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary reports show the RAV4 became air-bound, hitting another vehicle in the southbound lanes, a Chevy Malibu driven by James Gregory, 35 of Romeoville, Ill.

Two passengers in the RAV4, Michelle Geroulis, 30, of Plainfield, and Robert Nudera, 29 of Shorewood, and a passenger in the Chevy Malibu, Allison Anderson, 30, of Oswego, were transported along with the drivers to nearby hospitals with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Man found in Rock River identified with public’s help
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Investigation underway
Man found on South Meridian Road; death investigation underway
Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest

Latest News

Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Rockford’s 13th Ward Alderman Linda McNeely has died, the City of Rockford confirms Tuesday...
Longtime Rockford City Council member Linda McNeely dies
More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash
DeKalb County crash kills two during Monday morning commute