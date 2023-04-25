Navy vet thanks Rockford medical staff for saving his life

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifesaving trip to the ER for a heart attack, a Navy veteran honors staff at the Rockford hospital who he credits with saving his life.

In August 2022, Mark Pohl of Mendota, Ill. was transferred to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with a heart attack, after his wife found him unresponsive in their home.

“These types of heart attacks, we see quite often,” Dr. Samer Mowakeaa, cardiologist, says. “Some of them don’t make it to the hospital.”

Pohl had marched in a parade for the VFW earlier in the day and left after he started feeling ill.

He says thanks to the staff at OSF Rockford, he is back to work and enjoying life again.

“These guys are just absolute heroes,” Pohl says. “I appreciate life more.”

