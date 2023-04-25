Mural of Aaron Rodgers painted over after trade to Jets

A black square has now taken the spot where an Aaron Rodgers mural used to reside.
A black square has now taken the spot where an Aaron Rodgers mural used to reside.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One artist is marking the end of the Rodgers era at the Packers.

Following the news that the Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been traded to the Jets, Green Bay mural artist Beau Thomas painted over his mural of the MVP, calling it “the end of an era.”

The Packers have reportedly completed the long-awaited trade to send quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the terms.

The Packers’ reported will swap their #15 overall pick in the 1st round with New York, to move up two sports to #13 overall. Green Bay also reportedly gets the Jets’ first 2nd round pick this (#42 overall) and a 6th round pick this year. In 2024, the Packers will get the Jets’ 1st round selection if Rodgers played 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps this season. Green Bay gets a 2024 2nd round pick if Rodgers does not meet that playing time threshold.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said during his pre-draft press conference the trade has not been finalized, but he would have more information later in the week.

