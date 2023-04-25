Motorcyclist dies after swerving to avoid deer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Machesney Park man is dead after veering off the road to avoid hitting a deer.

Kenneth Kelley Jr., 34, was going north on Springfield Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, when he drove off the road and crashed into a group of trees. First responders arrived and tried to save Kelley with CPR, but their efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

