More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of a man killed Saturday in a Boone County car crash is raising money to help pay for his memorial service.

23-year-old Trevon “Chuey” Howard was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he apparently lost control of his car and crashed.

Howard was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

“The love and support we feel right now is what’s getting us through our sorrows and pain,” Maria Trevino, Howard’s aunt, said. “He is a part of all of us and has impacted us in so many ways unimaginable.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so by clicking this link.

