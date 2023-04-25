More than $16K raised for driver in Boone County crash

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of a man killed Saturday in a Boone County car crash is raising money to help pay for his memorial service.

23-year-old Trevon “Chuey” Howard was driving south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he apparently lost control of his car and crashed.

Howard was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he did not survive.

“The love and support we feel right now is what’s getting us through our sorrows and pain,” Maria Trevino, Howard’s aunt, said. “He is a part of all of us and has impacted us in so many ways unimaginable.”

