Longtime Rockford City Council member Linda McNeely dies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s 13th Ward Alderman Linda McNeely has died, the City of Rockford confirms Tuesday morning.

McNeely served the ward for 26 years. The cause of her death has not been released at this time.

“Alderman McNeely was a dedicated and passionate public servant,” said Mayor Tom McNamara of McNeely. “She fought hard on behalf of her ward and always asked hard, thought-provoking questions. She will be missed dearly by her family, friends and colleagues.”

13th Ward residents with issues or concerns should call the Mayor’s office at 779-348-7150.

McNeely’s family asks for privacy at this time.

