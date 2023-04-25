Freeze Watch for Tonight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After light rain, sleet, and snow this Tuesday morning we see limited sunshine this afternoon with highs at 50. COLD tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20′s as Freeze Watches have been issued from the National Weather Service. Middle 50′s tomorrow and sunny, middle 60′s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Looks wet and cool for the weekend.

