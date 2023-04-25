Freeze Watch for Tonight

Freeze Watch for Tonight
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After light rain, sleet, and snow this Tuesday morning we see limited sunshine this afternoon with highs at 50. COLD tonight with temperatures dropping to the upper 20′s as Freeze Watches have been issued from the National Weather Service. Middle 50′s tomorrow and sunny, middle 60′s on Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Looks wet and cool for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Man found in Rock River identified with public’s help
Pearl Lake Beach will be open to the public for the first time since 2019.
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public
Investigation underway
Man found on South Meridian Road; death investigation underway
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest
Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area...
Rockford Speedway begins its last lap season

Latest News

Freeze Watch for Tonight
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--4/25/23
Shower chances are to rise overnight into very early Tuesday morning.
Cool pattern going nowhere as rain chances return overnight
A few showers are possible Tuesday, and a snowflake cannot be ruled out entirely either.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 4/24/2023
Clouds are still socked in, but some clearing has begun to take place.
Northern Lights possible overnight, Freeze Warnings in effect