DeKalb County crash kills two during Monday morning commute

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A highway crash Monday morning in DeKalb County left two people dead.

DeKalb County authorities say a driver pulled out in front of a truck at the intersection of US-64 and East County Line Road. Both vehicles ended up in a ditch. The driver of the, from DeKalb, was killed. The passenger, from Elgin, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver, from Loves Park, was not hurt. The victims names have not been released at this time.

Traffic on the roadway was backed up for several hours.

