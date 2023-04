BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Boone County Saturday morning.

Authorities report Trevon Howard was going south on Beaver Valley Road in Belvidere, when he apparently lost control of his car and crashed into some trees.

Howard was rushed to a Rockford hospital, but he did not survive.

