Belvidere officials note quick response during Apollo Theatre tragedy

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than three weeks after a tornado ripped through Belvidere, taking the roof off the Apollo Theatre, Belvidere officials reflect on the city’s response during the tragedy.

On Monday, fire chief Shawn Schadle praised the response of medical personnel and first responders. One man, Frederick Forest Livingston Jr, was killed during the event, with many others injured.

However, Schadle says if it wasn’t for the organization and response time of 27 agencies around the stateline, the damage could have been even greater.

According to Schadle, more than 10 people were pulled from the rubble. Originally, Schadle says two victims sent to the hospital had little hope of making it through the first night.

EMT’s, firefighters and police were all on the same page when it came to tragedy response, which means not only did those two make it through the night, everyone who was hospitalized in the tragedy has since been released.

Schadle thanked the workers at the hospitals for being prepared, even before danger hit.

“They took non-critical patients and cleared out the trauma rooms so they could handle a larger influx. And when they got notified that we got a mass casualty event they just did everything that they practiced,” he said.

