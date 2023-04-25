Belvidere first responders issue update on Apollo Theater Tragedy at Monday’s City Council

City council meeting April 24
City council meeting April 24(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than three weeks after a tornado ripped through Belvidere, taking the roof off the famous Apollo Theater, Belvidere fire chief Shawn Schadle issues an update on the tragedy.

On Monday, Schadle praised the response of medical personnel and first responders. One man, Frederick Forest Livingston Jr, was killed during the event, with many others injured. However, Schadle says if it wasn’t for the organization and response time of 27 agencies around the Stateline, the damage could have been even greater.

According to Schadle, more than 10 people were pulled from the rubble. Originally, Schadle says two victims sent to hospital had little hope of making it through the first night. Hospitals, EMT’s, Firefighters and police were all on the same page when it came to tragedy response, which means not only did those two make it through the night, everyone who was hospitalized in the tragedy has since been released. Schadle thanked the workers at the hospitals for being prepared, even before danger struck the Stateline.

“They took non-critical patients and cleared out the trauma rooms so they could handle a larger influx. And when they got notified that we got a mass casualty event they just did everything that they practiced,” he said.

