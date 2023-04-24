Two stateline natives win USBC college bowling team national championships

Nick Sommer and Wichita State took home the men’s team title and Rebecca Hagerman and McKendree won the women’s team title
Ball return at bowling alley
Bowling alley (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (WIFR) - The Rockford area’s rich bowling traditions grew over the weekend as NIC-10 alums Nick Sommer and Rebecca Hagerman took home national titles at the USBC Intercollege Team Championships.

The ITC saw 16 teams face off in a double-elimination format with various schools with NAIA programs like Saint Ambrose University to Big Ten schools like Purdue.

On the men’s side, Hononegah alum and Wichita State grad student Nick Sommer was a part of this year’s team that took home its 13th ITC title. The baker’s dozen mark is a new record in men’s bowling as Saginaw Valley State is the next closest with four titles.

Meanwhile, Harlem alum Rebecca Hagerman ends her senior year at McKendree on a high note as the Bearcats captured their first title since 2016-17. McKendree took down regional foe Maryville in the title game 3-2. The title secures a historic season for McKendree as the women’s program as the team spent the entirety of the 2022-23 season as the number-one ranked team in the country. Along with the ITC title, the team won 10 tournament titles, the Great Lakes Valley Championships, the NCAA Arlington Regional, and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Championships.

The ITC adds to a career year for Hagerman, as the former Husky was named to Team USA’s bowling roster in January.

