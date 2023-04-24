Teen in critical condition after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after a shooting on Friday in Rockford.

First responders found the boy in the 1100 block of Irving Avenue with a gunshot wound on his neck.

The teen told police that he heard someone call out to him while he was walking near Irving and Arthur avenues, then heard the shot and realized he’d been hit.

Neighbors called 9-1-1 for help, and the teen was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Rockford Police Department or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.

