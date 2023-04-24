Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park

Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area...
Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area redevelopment, the track begins its last lap before permanently closing and hundreds of fans are ready for the ride.(WIFR)
By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOVES PARK (WIFR) - The Rockford Speedway has been a local staple for 76 years: home to thousands of races and thousands more memories.

Now months after the Deery family, the speedway’s owners, sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area redevelopment, the track begins its last lap before permanently closing and hundreds of fans are ready for the ride.

“We’re very proud to do what we’ve done,” says Rockford Speedway General Manager David Deery.

An exciting and bittersweet day at the Rockford Speedway Sunday as the track opens its doors for its 76th and final season Sunday.

“There’s a little bit of emotion tied to it, a lot of excitement,” says Deery.

Since the track opened in 1947, the Deery family couldn’t have imagined the profound impact the speedway’s had on the community.

“A lot of our competitors our fans are coming up to me and shaking my hand and thanking me and I say no, it’s all you guys that make this happen,” says Deery.

The Robinson’s are some of those fans, a family whose lives revolve around the Rockford Speedway.

“I brought the kids here from the time they were born to sit up there in the car seat,” says Peggy Robinson.

Peggy’s husband John Sr. raced for several years and even won a championship, but it doesn’t stop there: John passed his passion for racing down to his five boys, all of which race or work in the pit, including Terrance.

“It’s a special spot for me,” says Terrance. “Now, my boy being 10 years old and getting him in the race.”

“It’s just been a family tradition every Saturday night,” says Peggy.

Terrance and Peggy are in the stands Sunday to watch Trevor hit the track as part of the 46th Annual Spring Classic.

“We’ve raced on other tracks. We go all throughout the Midwest but Rockford is always home,” says Trevor.

“It’s so family orientated that it hits close to home,” says racer Jon Reynolds Jr.

As the Rockford Speedway takes its last lap, racers and fans say the memories and relationships they’ve created is something they will never forget.

“We thank the Deery’s for everything they’ve done. They’ve been a huge part to the local community. It’s been a great run,” says Terrance.

