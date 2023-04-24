Police need help identifying man found in Rock River

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County deputies are asking the public to help identify a man pulled from the Rock River last week.

The man was found Thursday, April 20 just north of the Auburn Street bridge in Rockford.

While an autopsy showed no signs of trauma, the man’s identity has yet to be confirmed.

He is described as a black man from 18 to 30 years old, 5′8, and weighing 125 to 140 pounds. He has black, shoulder-length dreadlocks and a mustache with chin hair. He has what is described as growths or deformities on both of his ear lobes and a tattoo on his left forearm that says “Divine” in cursive.

The man was found wearing blue jeans with white stripes down the side of each leg, a white tank top, black coat with a hoodie attached and black boots.

Anyone with information about this person or his death can contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

