Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pearl Lake will be open to the public for the first time in four years beginning next month.

The 207-acre beach, campground, and RV resort was sold earlier this month, and the new owner says he wants the community to enjoy it as much as he does.

“The water is crystal blue,” said new owner Lance Beatch, a former investment banker who spent a decade of his career acquiring campgrounds and RV resorts.

But Pearl Lake is special. Beatch owns it on his own. He purchased the property from Zeman Homes, a company that bought it from the Witte family in 2019 but never opened it to the public.

“This is an exceptional asset with what I call an outstanding raw cloth to work with,” Beatch, who also owns Fox Bluff Vacation Cottage & RV Resort in Yorkville, said.

On that raw cloth, the beach will get new cabanas, a floating water park, and upgrades to the bar and concession area–all part of a goal to make Pearl Lake Beach a top regional draw for swimmers and campers.

“We are going to make this beach fantastic,” Beatch said. “Back in the day, there used to be 500 to 1,000 people on the beach per day on the beach on the weekend.”

Pearl Lake Beach inludes the 50-acre lake and 340 sites for camping, and RVing. There’s also room to expand, something, the city of South Beloit welcomes with open arms.

”We are invigorated that there’s about to be some life brought back to a hidden treasure,” said City Administrator Sonya Hoppes. “Anybody who’s lived her for all of their life will tell you there’s a handful of things that are just natural beauty things about South Beloit. They’re the things were remember about our childhood.”

Seasonal campers have already started arriving at Pearl Lake. Beatch hopes to be open to the public by Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Man found in Rock River identified with public’s help
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest
Months after the Deery family sold the property because of owner Jody Deery’s passing and area...
Rockford Speedway begins its last lap season
Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

Latest News

$8M+ grant will fund new Harlem Communty Center childcare facility
$8M+ grant will fund new Harlem Communty Center childcare facility
The Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors hosts the fundraiser on Thursday, April 27.
Marshmallow’s Hope ‘Project 4114′ gets a boost from Loves Park realtors
School arrest
Dixon teen faces weapons charge after arrest at school
The new owner of South Beloit's Pearl Lake Beach hopes to have the facility open to the public...
Pearl Lake sold, reopens to public