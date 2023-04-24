Report: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers traded to New York Jets

The move comes after the Super Bowl champ said he planned to play for the Jets next season in March
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WIFR) - After months of discussion and negotiations, Aaron Rodgers has become a New York Jet.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers are trading Rodgers along with the team’s first (15th overall) and fifth (170th overall) picks in this week’s NFL Draft to the Jets.

In return, Green Bay is said to receive the Jets’ first (13th overall), second (42nd overall), and sixth (207th overall) round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Green Bay also receives the Jets’ 2024 second-round pick which can become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays in 65% of plays this season.

This move now opens the door for 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love to become Green Bay’s starter. Following Brett Favre and then Rodgers, Love would be just the third main QB for Green Bay since Favre arrived in Wisconsin in 1992.

