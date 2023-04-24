Northern Lights possible overnight, Freeze Warnings in effect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight may be one of the best chances to get a glimpse of Northern Lights if, and that’s a BIG if, Mother Nature cooperates.

A strong geomagnetic storm earlier on has caused there to be unusually high levels of Northern Lights Sunday evening, with some being visible as far south as Virginia. That obviously bodes quite well for us, but it’s far from a slam dunk.

The Planetary K Index (Kp), a variable used to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, reached as high as 8 early Sunday evening. It’s since fallen to 7.67 as of 9:00pm, which is still more than enough for potential viewing in these parts. Anything above 7 is good here.

It's possible that Northern Lights could be visible tonight, though cloud cover is a major wild card. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The problem, as you can probably guess, is the cloud cover overhead. It’s been thick all weekend long, though there have been some indications of some clearing beginning to take place over the last hour or so.

Clouds are still socked in, but some clearing has begun to take place. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High resolution modeling suggests a clearing trend may well continue in the hours ahead, which may increase our ability to view the Northern Lights.

There's some hope that clearing will take place later on this evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The clearing trend will continue through about 5:00am Monday, though the window for prime viewing will likely come to an end closer to 2:00am.

Skies may be clear for a time early Monday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you’re a night owl and elect to try getting a glimpse, you’ll need to get well out of any populous areas, and get as far into the country as possible. While viewing is possible here, your odds will go up considerably the farther north you go. The more you’re willing to travel, the better your chances will be.

The clearing will work against us, too, as that’s to allow temperatures to fall considerably more quickly. Eventually, we’ll all head below freezing, meaning it’s another night of Freeze Warnings over all of northern Illinois.

A Freeze Warning is in place for all of northern Illinois once again overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will greet us on Monday, though clouds are to fill back in by or shortly after midday, and will stick around for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm a touch, but Monday’s 54° forecast high temperature is still nearly ten degrees below normal.

Sunshine will get us going on Monday, but clouds will fill back in. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in by midday Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are to fill back in during the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weak disturbance may bring a few light showers our way Monday night into early Tuesday.

Tuesday’s to be very similar to Monday. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected, and an isolated shower isn’t out of the question. Once again, expect temperatures to top out in the lower to middle 50s.

Clouds may yield a bit of light rain Tuesday, though many areas stay dry, and some mixed sunshine is possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clearing skies Tuesday night will allow for another quick temperature downturn, with sub-freezing temperatures yet again possible. One more round of frost will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning before temperatures moderate a bit more meaningfully late in the week.

Frost is likely once again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then also on Wednesday night/Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.