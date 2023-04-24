Marshmallow’s Hope ‘Project 4114′ gets a boost from Loves Park realtors

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The NorthWest Illinois Alliance of Realtors helps out a local nonprofit with a fundraiser this week.

Marshmallow’s Hope is working on renovating and donating a home to a local veteran through “Project 4114.”

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, area realtors invite the community to Casey’s Pub for a night of cocktails and karaoke. All tips will go directly to Marshmallow’s Hope.

Guests can take part in karaoke, and several raffles throughout the night.

