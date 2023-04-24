Man found on South Meridian Road; death investigation underway

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A third body found in less than a week sparks another death investigation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

A man is found Sunday, April 23 on South Meridian Road between Montague and Simpson roads.

No details about the man’s identity have been released, but the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms they’ve notified family.

This discovery comes on the heels of two other bodies discovered last week―a man recovered from the Rock River just north of the Auburn Street bridge, and a 47-year-old woman found on 11th Street in Rockford.

While no foul play is suspected in the death of the man found in the river, deputies did ask the public on Monday to help identify him. No further information has been released about the woman’s death investigation.

Law enforcement has not indicated that the three investigations are connected. Authorities say more information about the investigation will be released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.