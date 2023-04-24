IDOT to hold virtual meeting on I-39, Route 38 interchange project

Project overview
Project overview(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss the findings of its I-39 at IL Route 38 interchange study in Rochelle.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Attendees can join from the comfort of their homes by clicking this link and using the webinar ID 849 5158 0688. The public can also call into the meeting at 309-205-3325.

Organizers will share information about the safety, condition and design of the current interchange built in the early 1980s and seek public input on its project overview.

IDOT launched the Illinois 38 over I-39 interchange project study in late 2020 to improve the interchange from Rt. 38 at Dement Road to Rt. 38 at I-39 (exit 99), within the city of Rochelle.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly
Body found
Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River

Latest News

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Police need help identifying man found in Rock River
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
Gabby battled two leg injuries the past two years, one of which forced her to miss her senior...
Guilford’s Longstreet signs to play college hoops at St. Mary’s