IDOT to hold virtual meeting on I-39, Route 38 interchange project

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss the findings of its I-39 at IL Route 38 interchange study in Rochelle.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Attendees can join from the comfort of their homes by clicking this link and using the webinar ID 849 5158 0688. The public can also call into the meeting at 309-205-3325.

Organizers will share information about the safety, condition and design of the current interchange built in the early 1980s and seek public input on its project overview.

IDOT launched the Illinois 38 over I-39 interchange project study in late 2020 to improve the interchange from Rt. 38 at Dement Road to Rt. 38 at I-39 (exit 99), within the city of Rochelle.

