Guilford’s Longstreet signs to play college hoops at St. Mary’s

By Anthony Ferretti
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An exciting day for Gabby Longstreet.

The Guilford senior officially signs to play basketball at St. Mary’s University in Minnesota next season but it wasn’t easy for her:

Gabby battled two leg injuries the past two years, one of which forced her to miss her senior basketball season at Guilford. Gabby says she didn’t let this setback stop her from pursuing her dreams.

“Just believe in yourself and never give up. How can anyone else believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself? Continue to work hard and soon enough you’ll be able to achieve those goals.”

