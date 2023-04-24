Freeport business agrees to clean up after salvage yard fire

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport business and its land owners have agreed to clean up after a massive salvage yard fire in January 2023 as part of a seven-count complaint filed by the State of Illinois.

The Office of the Illinois Attorney General filed the complaint Thursday, April 20 with the Stephenson County Circuit Court, saying the fire may have caused heavy damage to the environment and public health through air and water pollution.

Along with the lawsuit, the office filed an agreed immediate preliminary injunction for the owners to investigate and clean up contamination in and around the salvage yard.

The lawsuit comes after the January 12 investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshall, Division of Arson Investigation, which determined human error caused the fire.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also inspected the facility for possible pollutants and future problems. The lawsuit cites firefighter runoff found by the Illinois EPA near the Pecatonica River and along its riverbanks.

“The Illinois EPA investigation following the fire at Mowery Auto Parts identified significant environmental concerns, including the release of contaminants to the air, significant impacts to the local soil, and to the Pecatonica River,” said Illinois EPA Director John J. Kim. “This lawsuit will ensure appropriate measures are taken to address those concerns.”

Read the full lawsuit and injunction below:

