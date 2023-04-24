Dixon teen faces weapons charge after arrest at school

School arrest
School arrest(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy faces felony weapons charges after a gun was recovered on school property.

Police dispatched just after noon on Monday to Dixon High School for a report of a student in possession of a firearm.

Administrators told police that the student reportedly had a gun in his car, which was parked on school property. After the student was brought in for questioning, police recovered a loaded 45-caliber handgun from the student’s vehicle.

The teen was taken to the Lee County jail and later released to his parent.

Dixon police are handling the investigation. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Dixon Police Department at 815-288-4411.

