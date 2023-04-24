Cool pattern going nowhere as rain chances return overnight

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to the recently concluded weekend, Monday marked a rather significant improvement in terms of our weather. Compared to where we should be by this time of year, however, we’ve still got a long way to go.

Monday’s high temperatures reached the lower to middle 50s, a good ten degrees warmer than this weekend’s readings, but still a good ten degrees shy of where we should be late in the month of April.

Unfortunately, it looks as though we’re to take a small step back Tuesday, but not until after we’re on the receiving end of another batch of wet weather. A weak disturbance is to bring rain chances in our direction later on tonight into very early Tuesday morning. At first, the activity looks to be widely scattered, though the expectation is that more organized showers are to develop after midnight.

A few scattered showers are possible later on in the evening Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Shower chances are to rise overnight into very early Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the bright side of things, thick cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling much below 40°, so frost and freeze concerns are not an issue this go-around.

Tuesday’s to feature quite a bit of cloudiness in the early going, and a stray sprinkle or even a snow flurry can’t be entirely ruled out. Thankfully, there won’t be any impacts on the morning commute.

Clouds are to linger into early Tuesday, and a stray sprinkle or even a snow flurry may be around as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Mixed sunshine is to emerge by late morning Tuesday, which will begin to destabilize our atmosphere, allowing clouds and a few pockets of showers to develop either here or nearby from noon on. This activity will be very scattered, affecting only about 30% of our area. As for temperatures, a chilly northeasterly wind will keep our readings in the lower 50s at best.

Mixed sun is to emerge at times Tuesday, though instability-driven showers are also a possibility to develop on a scattered basis. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies will clear quickly Tuesday night, which will allow temperatures to fall at a far more expeditious rate, so much so that Freeze Watches have already been hoisted by the National Weather Service for all of northern Illinois. It’s quite likely these will be upgraded to warnings at some point Tuesday.

Skies will clear quickly Tuesday night, allowing for temperatures to cool just as quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A Freeze Watch has been posted for all of northern Illinois Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Subtle improvements are on the way Wednesday as high pressure settles in overhead. That paves the way to wall-to-wall sunshine Wednesday, but it’ll be hard to overcome the very chilly start to the day. On the plus side, winds will be very light, so the 54° forecast high temperature will have a pleasant feel to it.

Wednesday's to feature a good amount of sunshine, though temperatures are to remain on the cooler side of things. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday’s the day to circle on the calendar as being the best of the week. Sunshine and mid 60s are on tap to occur then. And, while temperatures shoot up to 67° Friday, that’s when we welcome rain back to the forecast. Rain appears to be a good bet to extend into a good chunk of the weekend as well.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.