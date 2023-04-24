Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two guilty pleas add up to seven years in jail for a man from Byron, Ill.

Robert Murbach, 41, was sentenced on Thursday, April 20 in two separate aggravated driving cases.

He pleaded guilty in April 2022 for fleeing and resisting an Ogle County deputy and again in February 2023 for aggravated DUI, fleeing and resisting arrest.

