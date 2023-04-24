Byron man gets 7 years for DUI, resisting arrest

Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.
Robert Murbach, 41, of Byron was sentenced by an Ogle County judge on Thursday, April 20.(Ogle County jail)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Two guilty pleas add up to seven years in jail for a man from Byron, Ill.

Robert Murbach, 41, was sentenced on Thursday, April 20 in two separate aggravated driving cases.

He pleaded guilty in April 2022 for fleeing and resisting an Ogle County deputy and again in February 2023 for aggravated DUI, fleeing and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly
Body found
Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River

Latest News

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and...
Police need help identifying man found in Rock River
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
Gabby battled two leg injuries the past two years, one of which forced her to miss her senior...
Guilford’s Longstreet signs to play college hoops at St. Mary’s
An exciting and bittersweet day at the Rockford Speedway Sunday as the track opens its doors...
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park