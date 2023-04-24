46-year-old man found on Meridian Road identified

By Meghan Schobinger
Apr. 24, 2023
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A third body found in less than a week sparks another death investigation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.

Brian Streeter, 46, was found just after 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23 lying in a ditch near South Meridian and Simpson roads.

On the scene, first responders tried to revive Streeter, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms they’ve notified family, and that autopsy results are pending further investigation.

This discovery comes on the heels of two other bodies discovered last week―a man recovered from the Rock River just north of the Auburn Street bridge, and a 47-year-old woman found on 11th Street in Rockford.

While no foul play is suspected in the death of the man found in the river, deputies did ask the public on Monday to help identify him. No further information has been released about the woman’s death investigation.

Law enforcement has not indicated that the three investigations are connected. Authorities say more information about the investigation will be released by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

