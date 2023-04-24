22-year-old man found in Rock River identified

The man is described as black, between 18 and 30 years old with shoulder length dreadlocks and a mustache with chin hair.(Photo courtesy: Conor Hollingsworth)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 22-year-old man found last week in the Rock River is released Tuesday.

Bernard Banks was found Thursday, April 20, just north of the Auburn Street bridge in Rockford. Crews were dispatched just after 2 p.m. to the Rock River Recreation Path after patrons called 9-1-1 to report a body in the river.

First responders pronounced Banks dead after dive teams recovered his body from the water.

Winnebago County deputies on Monday asked the public to help confirm his identity after a fingerprint search did not return any results.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, preliminary results of an autopsy showed no signs of a trauma-related death, but are pending further studies.

