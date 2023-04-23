Sky Carp make it five straight wins behind Hostetler’s three-RBI double

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - It took fewer than two hours for the Beloit Sky Carp to get its fifth straight win following a 7-1 victory against the Cedar Rapids Kernels Saturday afternoon.

After a scoreless first three and a half innings, Beloit jumped out to a 4-run lead in the bottom of the 4th inning:

Brady Allen reached on a fielding error by the Kernels, which allowed Yiddi Cappe to score. Then with the based loaded, Bennett Hostetler hit a fly ball to right field, clearing the bases to make it 4-0 Sky Carp.

In the 5th, Davis Bradshaw reached on a fielder’s choice and drove in another run for Beloit. Ynmanol Marinez added to the score with a two-RBI double to left. Beloit’s lead increased to seven.

Despite one error for the Sky Carp defense, starting pitcher Luis Palacios allowed three hits and struck out six in seven scoreless innings to earn his first win of the season.

The Sky Carp return to ABC Supply Stadium Sunday afternoon at 1:05 for the series finale with the Kernels.

