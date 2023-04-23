Rockford nature center hosts pollinator palooza

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Severson Dells Nature Center hosts a palooza that educates the public on the importance of pollinating. Birds, bees, moths and many other insects engage in this process of transferring pollen from one plant to another in order to enable fertilization. In addition, guests could design their own pollinator gardens, learn how to support native pollinators and even build a bee hotel.

“About 75% of the food we eat would disappear, or it would go a lot lower, and so if you like to eat, you depend on a pollinator and so we want to stress that to the kids so they know that butterflies and bees aren’t scary they’re important,” said nature center naturalist Liz Winer.

Several local organizations, such as 815 Outside, Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves, Rock Valley Garden Center and more, joined the palooza to educate and highlight how residents can protect the Earth.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River
Oswaldo Leon memorial
Rockford family of teen killed in alleged downtown drag race breaks silence
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made...
Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Latest News

Whether it’s at the high school, college or professional stage, several local basketball...
Chicago Sky help grow the basketball game in Rockford
Local nature center educates the community on the importance of pollination
Rockford nature center hosts pollinator palooza
It took fewer than two hours for the Beloit Sky Carp to get its fifth straight win following a...
Sky Carp make it five straight wins behind Hostetler’s three-RBI double
Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly