Rockford nature center hosts pollinator palooza

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Severson Dells Nature Center hosts a palooza that educates the public on the importance of pollinating. Birds, bees, moths and many other insects engage in this process of transferring pollen from one plant to another in order to enable fertilization. In addition, guests could design their own pollinator gardens, learn how to support native pollinators and even build a bee hotel.

“About 75% of the food we eat would disappear, or it would go a lot lower, and so if you like to eat, you depend on a pollinator and so we want to stress that to the kids so they know that butterflies and bees aren’t scary they’re important,” said nature center naturalist Liz Winer.

Several local organizations, such as 815 Outside, Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves, Rock Valley Garden Center and more, joined the palooza to educate and highlight how residents can protect the Earth.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.