Rockford Brewery takes steps to be more environmentally-friendly

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This Earth Day, Illinois breweries turn to a greener environment to help eliminate landfill waste to protect our planet.

Rockford’s Prairie Street Brewing Company follows the three R’s: reduce, reuse, recycle and they say their current initiatives will last a lifetime.

“Anything we can do to reuse anything that’s plastic in my opinion is a good thing,” said Prairie Street Brewing Company head brewer Steve Lenox.

Lenox says they’ve established several initiatives to become a more environmentally-friendly company from using less water to reusing more materials.

“500 gallons of beer, it takes about 1,000 gallons of water,” Lenox said. “Now, that water actually goes down the drain, it goes back to the sewage treatment plant just like the water in our house, so it’s not being wasted.”

Lenox says the brewery reuses the plastic in between beer cans in a pack and carboard flats that hold the beer cans together.

“We try to collect all of those that we can because number one, it’s less plastic waste in the landfill and number two, we pay 18 cents a piece for those things and we try to reuse them anytime we can,” Lenox said.

Every six weeks. the brewery produces 400 cases of beer and reuses about 200 of the cardboard flats.

Carline Shipman is a regular at Prairie Street and though she says she doesn’t research how green a company is beforehand, she believes we must recycle responsibly.

“Every individual needs to think about what are we doing to our planet and we all need to step up, we all need to do better,” Shipman said,

Tammy Heimer is another Prairie Street regular that supports the brewery and its mission to protect the planet and though she also says she doesn’t do research, she hopes more breweries will step up and make every beer count.

“That’s an awesome benefit for us, benefit for Rockford,” Heimer said. “Why not do it? Anything that can help out is a great thing.”

Lenox asks anyone who buys a pack of beer with the plastic in between the cans to collect them and then bring them to Rockford’s Prairie Street Brewing Company so they can reuse them.

Prairie Street Brewery also uses a geothermal artesian well that continuously pumps water from the ground to help heat and cool the building and the beer through a heat exchanger.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.