Local consumers protect their identity by shredding it away

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford region Better Business Bureau and MembersAlliance Credit Union teamed up to offer a free community shred day. This shred day allows businesses to eliminate unwanted personal, financial or confidential documents. Matt Lynch is the vice president of branding for MembersAlliance and believes this is a good step in protecting your financial future.

“We’re looking to empower our members, empower the community to be financially well off, so we stress financial wellbeing, financial education and taking care of your personal documents is really important,” said Lynch.

Lynch also provides a list of some important documents to keep. For example, it’s essential to keep credit card statements for seven years if tax-related expenses are documented, keep paycheck stubs for one year and be sure to cross-reference the paycheck stub to the W-2 form.

