Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found
Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Oswaldo Leon memorial
Rockford family of teen killed in alleged downtown drag race breaks silence
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Between Rockford police and Winnebago County deputies, three weapons and drug arrests were made...
Three Rockford men face weapons, drug charges

Latest News

FILE - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives to Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil,...
Russia ‘will not forgive’ US denial of journalist visas
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts