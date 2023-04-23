Freeport hosts third annual Pretzel Fest

By Amber Cooper
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The Pretzel Fest is perfect For those that love a twisted treat with the perfect amount of salt.

Freeport hosted its third annual Pretzel Fest Saturday where residents could enjoy a salty snack and fun activities.

There was also a barbeque competition, performances and several restaurants and shops for guests to explore.

Freeport is known as Pretzel City, so organizers believe this is the perfect way to honor the town and come together as a community.

“We are happy to be the pretzel city, not only is it our mascot, but it’s really how the whole town identifies, once a pretzel always a pretzel,” said Greater Freeport Partnership Brand director Nicole Haas. “In it’s third year we have even more attractions.”

