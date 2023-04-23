Crash in Rock County kills Janesville woman

(Source: MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash turned fatal after a driver drifted into oncoming traffic Sunday morning.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a head-on collision on S County Road D south of W Hanover Rd in Rock Township at 6 a.m. Sunday, where a man traveling northbound crossed into the path of a woman traveling southbound, the sheriff’s office said.

The 49-year-old man was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango when he crossed over the center line and collided with a 54-year-old Janesville woman driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and her identity has not been released yet, police said.

The man was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville for his injuries. He was arrested on a charge of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle and cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle Left of Center and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

The scene is still under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prairie Street Brewing Company makes a promise to use less water and reuse more materials.
Rockford Brewery takes steps to become more environmentally-friendly
Body found
Police: Body found on 11th Street in Rockford
Moore, 24, of Rockford, is housed in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Rockford man faces drug charges after community tip leads to arrest
Rockford Fire dive crews recovered the body just after 2:30 p.m. from the Rock River near the...
Coroner: Death not suspicious after body found in Rock River
Oswaldo Leon memorial
Rockford family of teen killed in alleged downtown drag race breaks silence

Latest News

Gabby battled two leg injuries the past two years, one of which forced her to miss her senior...
Guilford’s Longstreet signs to play college hoops at St. Mary’s
An exciting and bittersweet day at the Rockford Speedway Sunday as the track opens its doors...
Rockford Speedway begins its final lap in Loves Park
A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education Thunder Rock chapter clean up Route 2 on Sunday
Nonprofit motorcycle-rights organization picks up litter along 2-mile stretch in Ogle County, Winnebago County
A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education Thunder Rock chapter clean up Route 2 on Sunday
Nonprofit motorcycle-rights organization picks up litter along 2-mile stretch in Ogle County, Winnebago County