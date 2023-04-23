Chicago Sky help grow the basketball game in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Whether it’s at the high school, college or professional stage, several local basketball players dream of playing at the next level.

That’s why more than 100 girls basketball players take the court Saturday morning to showcase their talents and hear from other players and coaches on how these girls can improve their game as part of the 4th Annual Elite Girls Basketball Camp hosted by the Rockford Park District.

The camp’s participants, who are between 4th grade and seniors in high school, work on shooting, ball handling and decision making. This year’s camp also features former NIU basketball player A’Jah Davis, former Chicago Sky player Linnae Harper and current Chicago Sky Head Coach and General Manager James Wade. After the on-court session, Wade and the rest of the camp’s coaches answered any questions the participants had about taking their game to the next level.

“It was a chance to promote basketball for young girls in the state of Illinois. I always echo this sentiment that we are not only Chicago’s team, but we’re Illinois’ team,” says Wade.

“It’s important to have athletes like me and other great coaches to be here so the players can get motivated and to see you can be in this same position or even better. Now with college and they are getting paid for their name, image, and likeness and being able to expand their horizon,” says Harper.

“This is super exciting because this is not something I had growing up; college players coming back to their respective towns and giving back. This is something I personally like to do and I know it makes a difference in the youth,” says Davis.

