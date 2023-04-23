Bikers make a difference with Illinois highway clean-up

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - For the past fifteen years, a group of motorcyclists take on the challenge to pick up trash to help make the roads safer and the river cleaner.

A Brotherhood Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) Thunder Rock Chapter spends Sunday morning picking up trash within a 2-mile stretch of Illinois Route 2. 1 mile in Ogle County and 1 mile in Winnebago County, starting at the area across from Rockford’s Hoppers Haunted House by the Rock River.

“We ride motorcycles, we want clean roads,” said ABATE Thunder Rock Chapter activities coordinator Joe Roth.

Roth says twice a year, the organization visits the 2-mile strip along Illinois Route 2 they’ve adopted for Rent-A-Highway to pick up litter. Over the span of 2 hours on Sunday, the group filled about fifteen bags of trash.

“Cleaning up the road, making sure I’m not going to wipe out on my motorcycle,” Roth said. “The debris, keep the debris off and, you know, it cleans the environment. Keeps this stuff out of the river.”

ABATE Thunder Rock Chapter President Robert Carroll says clean roads are important for motorcyclists since they have to swerve to avoid flying paper bags or rolling coke cans.

“I’ve had garbage blow across the road in front of me and it’s really not a good thing,” Carroll said. “On four wheels it’s not too big of an issue but when you’re on two wheels, it can be dangerous.”

ABATE Thunder Rock Chapter vice president Terry Weil has been a member since 2012 and says the goal of the road cleanup and the “Start seeing Motorcycles” campaign is to save lives.

“We want you to get to where you want to go because the last thing you want to hear is someone knocking on your door telling you that a loved one has been killed in an accident,” Weil said. “If I could save a life, I’ll go do it a hundred times.”

Everyone who participated in Sunday’s road cleanup all share the same message, “Look twice to save a life.” They urge drivers to pay more attention and get off their phones to avoid hitting a motorcycle.

Motorcyclists interested in joining ABATE can find their local chapter on the organization’s website.

