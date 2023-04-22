Unseasonably cold weekend could feature snowflakes at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If there was any doubt as to why we were encouraging folks to take full advantage of Thursday’s 70s, that doubt has since been removed, as we’ve begun a massive transition to a much cooler weather pattern.

Make no mistake, Friday was not a bad day in the Stateline with mixed sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. But, the reality is that this comes at a time where lower 60s are considered the norm, so there’s at least an element of chill present.

Unfortunately, Friday looks to be, without a doubt, the nicest day we see here until at least late next week.

An area of upper level low pressure is to spin overhead Saturday, promising we’ll be socked in underneath a stubborn cloud deck. What’s more, cold air aloft will generate instability which will drive the development of snow showers by mid-morning.

A few scattered snow showers are likely Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A gradual transition to a rain/snow mix happens by midday, and eventually precipitation will come as mainly rain in the afternoon, though a few ice pellets aren’t out of the question either. Precipitation should shut off quickly by sunset.

We'll transition to more of a rain/snow mix around midday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should come as mainly rain Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should shut off quickly as the sun goes down. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Making matters worse will be a biting northwesterly wind, which will greatly restrict our temperatures. Current modeling projects high temperatures no warmer than the middle to upper 40s, with wind chills likely staying in the 30s all day long.

We will see temperatures struggle in a huge way Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday doesn’t look likely to feature any meaningful improvements, unfortunately. If there’s to be a silver lining, and it’s a very, very small one, it’s that precipitation is unlikely to occur. But that’s to have no impact on our temperatures, which will again fail to get out of the 40s.

Clouds are to dominate again Sunday, though we should stay dry. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unseasonably cold temperatures continue Sunday as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s been 35 years since an April 22 and 23 failed to reach 50° each day, and only seven other times since 1905 has the feat been accomplished, so indeed this kind of chill is quite rare.

Only seven times have we had a sub-50° high temperature on both April 22 and 23. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As one would expect with such chilly daytime highs, frost is to be very much a concern on numerous occasions over the next several days. Frost is possible overnight into early Saturday morning, and the prospects for a freeze are to become more likely Saturday into Sunday morning and again Sunday night into Monday morning.

Several rounds of frost and perhaps a freeze or two are likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

If you’re looking for any meaningful warmth to return to the area, you won’t find it here for at least the next two weeks. All long range outlooks generate a high likelihood of below normal temperatures extending well into May’s opening week.

All signs point to below normal temperatures continuing through May's opening week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

