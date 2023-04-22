Rockford family of teen killed in alleged downtown drag race breaks silence

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The family of a teen killed last year in what authorities are calling a high-speed drag race is speaking out after months of suffering in silence.

“We feel dead but alive,” said Salma Leon. “There’s a piece of us missing.”

Leon’s younger brother, 18-year-old Oswaldo Leon, was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla on Sept. 5, 2022, when two cars crashed into him at the corner of West Jefferson and North Winnebago streets in downtown Rockford.

The teen spent the next month in the hospital fighting for his life. During that time, his family cried, prayed and, at times, screamed.

“It was mix of emotions,” Leon said. “Obviously we were sad because of what happened but also I guess angry.”

Then came something she never dreamed her family would ever have to do. It was time to take her brother off life support.

“Just kind of let him go because he was unresponsive at that point,” she said.

His family is now left wondering what could have been.

“He still needed to graduate from high school,” Leon said. “He never got the chance to go to prom. He never got the chance to have kids of his own.”

Gina Solis will never forget that day in September. She was on her way to work when she came upon the crash seconds after it happened.

Solis’ 17-year-old daughter, Karla, was riding with Oswaldo when a Saturn and a Saab that were allegedly racing west on Jefferson Street ran a red light and his Toyota.

“I immediately leave my car in the street and run,” Solis said.

Solis ran toward her daughter’s screams, eventually locating the mangled car.

“I just saw my daughter,” Solis said. “I saw Oswaldo in the car.”

Karla survived with a broken collarbone. But Gina says their family is not the same.

“I saw the accident, and for me it’s every day in my head,” she said.

Now, seven months after the crash, both families are seeking justice.

“We would like to see something done so this doesn’t happen to anyone else,” Leon said. “(This is) a feeling we wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

Sixty-four-year-old Larry Webb, is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving, and aggravated street racing for his alleged role in the crash. He’s due back in court on June 7. No other arrests have been made.

