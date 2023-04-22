IceHogs advance to divisional semifinals after overtime win in Iowa

The IceHogs will face Texas next in a best-of-five that will start in Rockford on Friday, April 28
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WIFR) - Rockford is moving on to the round of 16 after knocking off the Iowa Wild in overtime in game two to take a 2-0 series victory.

The Hogs will now get a week’s rest before taking on Central Division Champion Texas in a best-of-five series.

Following the end of the IceHogs-Wild series, teams announced the schedule for the upcoming Rockford-Texas series:

Game 1: TEX vs RFD, Friday, April 28, 7 p.m.

Game 2: TEX vs RFD, Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m.

Game 3: RFD vs TEX, Wednesday, May 3, 7 p.m.

*Game 4: RFD vs TEX, Friday, May 5, 7 p.m.

*Game 5: RFD vs TEX, Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m.

*-if necessary

Durand’s Roger Maines stays close to home, signs to play basketball at Rockford University
Belvidere North’s all-time 3-point leader Ethan Andre signs to play basketball at Augustana...
